Build 0.0.9 - Save Test & Bounty Hunter ID Test



Game Save Testing

Step1) DO NOT PRESS F5

Step 2) Press Ctrl + F11 This is where your save file is stored. Write down the path displayed on the last Log. The folder "Akumi_Wars" is the save file folder. (Make sure to uncheck "hidden items" if you cannot see the folders in the path.)

Step 3) Press play to see if your game loads. Step 4) If it does not load (shows black screen). Step 2 shows you the location of the "Akumi_Wars" save file folder, note it is different from where the main game data is stored. Save this folder to the Google Drive provided adding your Discord name to the end. Example: "Akumi_Wars_Miltonius". Also note, the save Files will be very small, only a 30KB for me.

Update to Dev/Cheat Shortcuts now require pressing left Ctrl first. Left control or Ctrl +

f5 - reset game

f7 - create random rune

f6 - add currencies

k - kill random hero (during battle)

o - kill random enemy (during battle)

l - make all heroes level up (during battle)

f11 - game screen log console

Bounty Hunter ID Test Codes (make sure there are no spaces):

234976#ASd44AS1D1

134966#UT83AS2y0

234976#ASd44AS3D1

134966#UT83AS4y0

Patch Notes