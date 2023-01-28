 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kill Pill update for 28 January 2023

Major Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10423284 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added arcade mode
-Added 3 new pill types which are exclusive to arcade mode
-Added shotgun and time freeze powerups
-Added a music volume setting
-Added an information page in the menu which replaces the tutorial
-Added achievements
-Added a page to view your scores in the menu
-Powerup icons now fade as they're about to run out

Changed files in this update

Depot 2260931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link