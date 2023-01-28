Major Update

-Added arcade mode
-Added 3 new pill types which are exclusive to arcade mode
-Added shotgun and time freeze powerups
-Added a music volume setting
-Added an information page in the menu which replaces the tutorial
-Added achievements
-Added a page to view your scores in the menu
-Powerup icons now fade as they're about to run out
