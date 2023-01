Share · View all patches · Build 10423268 · Last edited 28 January 2023 – 04:09:31 UTC by Wendy

-Made some adjustments in the Graveyard Platforming Area

-Fixed the First Night Creature Encounter

-Added Extra Exit Functions in 2 Key Collection areas in the Tech Facility. (Rather than falling down a pit of death)

-Fixed some layering in the Tech Facility

-Added Game Version to the Title Screen

-Changed the New Game Select Fade from 8 seconds to 5 Seconds