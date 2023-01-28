 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Saleblazers Playtest update for 28 January 2023

1/27: Large Stabilization Patch and Improved Bartering UI

Share · View all patches · Build 10423257 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've fixed several issues with the game. One of the biggest gamebreakers was AI ignoring walls, which was not great for night attacks!

The Bartering UI has also been updated.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1887541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link