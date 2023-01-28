1/27: Large Stabilization Patch and Improved Bartering UI

We've fixed several issues with the game. One of the biggest gamebreakers was AI ignoring walls, which was not great for night attacks!
The Bartering UI has also been updated.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
We've fixed several issues with the game. One of the biggest gamebreakers was AI ignoring walls, which was not great for night attacks!
The Bartering UI has also been updated.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update