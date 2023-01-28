Patch 0.0.6D.9

Player progression system first pass: your character now has multiple skills that level up passively. Currently these stats are lost on death but will save through death once character customization is complete (hoping for Q2/Q3 of this year for full character customization and traveling inventory to bring items to friends servers) Current max level for skills is 25. These numbers will change a lot and keep evolving in the future.

Melee weapons and Equipment now generate randomized stats (armor and damage) when they spawn. This means two helmets can have different armors, and the same melee weapon can have different damage, swing speed, and harvest amount modifiers! Items found before the current update can have their stats rolled by right clicking on the item and selecting ROLL STATS.

Four new keybinds added for inventory management (Quick Move = Q, Use = E, Rotate = R, Drop = V) {Might require deleting config / resetting keybinds to default again!}

Items in hotbar now search your inventory for the same item after use and rebind (If you have two stacks of bandages and use all of the first stack, the second stack should automatically update to the quick slot)

Added Foundation Stairs for getting up on built foundations easier

Third person camera position adjustment

Changes to autosave performance re-implemented with additional steps to prevent data loss

Fixed cooking not finishing when at 100%

Performance changes to Air Drop smoke

More changes to vehicle physics and handling

Next update is going to be a massive building and collection update! Many new things to build, find, collect, and discover. Most of the buildings on the map will have unique interiors.