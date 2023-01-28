1/27 (Multiplayer Patch)

Features:
- Friend battle system. There are some known issues with games not displaying the correct gameover screen sometimes, but those'll get worked out in the coming days.
- Added option to speed up animations in the options menu.
Bug fixes:
- fixed issue where adding tokens to hand would trigger discard triggers when discarding to overadding
- spells with no targets should no longer be castable
- illegal option targets (choose 1 abilities) should not show up in option select
- fixed issue where tokens summoned off leaders weren't considered units for targetted effects
Gameplay Changes:
- combat now resolves and all death triggers happen before the start of the opponent's next turn.
Changed files in this update