The Simulacrum update for 28 January 2023

1/27 (Multiplayer Patch)

Build 10423176

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Friend battle system. There are some known issues with games not displaying the correct gameover screen sometimes, but those'll get worked out in the coming days.
  • Added option to speed up animations in the options menu.

Bug fixes:

  • fixed issue where adding tokens to hand would trigger discard triggers when discarding to overadding
  • spells with no targets should no longer be castable
  • illegal option targets (choose 1 abilities) should not show up in option select
  • fixed issue where tokens summoned off leaders weren't considered units for targetted effects

Gameplay Changes:

  • combat now resolves and all death triggers happen before the start of the opponent's next turn.

