Outpost February Update Released

Hello! The February release including all of the latest updates to Outpost is now available on the default Stream branch. Here's a full listing of all changes since the January release.

(Please note as usual that all graphics are still placeholder and will eventually be completely replaced.)

Place blocks near an outpost by going into the inventory (tab) and picking "Petrite".

Added a menu that allows the player to choose between starting a new planet or continuing an old one.

Petrite and flux are now twice as frequent. Collecting a petrite now awards 20 petrite. (This is so that players can more easily test out hexblock building.)

Slight adjustments to the camera when opening the inventory screen.

Creation of domes have been disabled for now, so we can focus on the hex blocks feature.

Significant improvements to performance.

Fixed a few uncommon crashes.

Please note that there is no way to delete blocks right now, so be careful.

Also please note that as of this version, previous versions can't be loaded. Many changes were made to accommodate the hex blocks, and it wasn't worth maintaining the upgrade path given how few people play the game right now. I expect to have a number of resets for as long as the game is in Early Access, and fewer after.

As I mentioned before (here https://discord.com/channels/912184949090697216/912185382991458324/1047780944645459978 ) I've been focusing on the 'homebuilding' gameplay pillar and allowing the player to build and decorate areas that feel like a home. This update represents a transition from building domes to building hex blocks. The domes were succeeding in some areas, but didn't feel extensible, modular, and buildable. The hex blocks that we have been exploring lately are much better in these regards. We may return to the domes in the future, or they may be cut entirely depending on player feedback and whether we need them for a particular purpose. The next few updates will continue to be focused on the homebuilding pillar, with the goal of fleshing out a full loop that players can enjoy at a basic level.

Thanks again for playing Outpost!