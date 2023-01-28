 Skip to content

Monsters Mess update for 28 January 2023

Last adjustments

Build 10423101

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • To make the instructions clearer, the "tutorial" is accessed by accessing the purple portal at the beginning of the main level (city);
  • More ways to find some of the 7 crystals have been added to the city level;
  • Bugs in textures, found in previous versions, have been adjusted;
  • The boss level exit portals, now, spawn next to the relics;

