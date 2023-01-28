- To make the instructions clearer, the "tutorial" is accessed by accessing the purple portal at the beginning of the main level (city);
- More ways to find some of the 7 crystals have been added to the city level;
- Bugs in textures, found in previous versions, have been adjusted;
- The boss level exit portals, now, spawn next to the relics;
Monsters Mess update for 28 January 2023
Last adjustments
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update