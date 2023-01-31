Follow-Up Update for Marvel's Midnight Suns

A new update for Marvel's Midnight Suns is now available on Windows PC. Please make sure to restart your game to ensure that you've downloaded the latest version and continue to submit any bug reports and feedback to support.2k.com.
Thank you all for your patience while we worked to resolve some issues related to the Deadpool DLC, The Good, The Bad, and the Undead. Details include:[b][/b]
- Fixes issue where Deadpool did not appear after unlock
- Fixes Deadpool achievement unlock
- Adjusts Deadpool location in the Abbey during DLC quest
- Deadpool Legendary suite palettes are now available
- Fixed subtitles overlapping on card text during Tactical view
- Some animation fixes
Changed files in this update