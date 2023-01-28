 Skip to content

Fire of Life: New Day update for 28 January 2023

Bug when Playing the First Madison Sex Scene

Share · View all patches · Build 10423080 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Even though the scene is not available (yet) in regular play, I left it in the Sex Gallery for people who made it that far. ;) However, the content filter had changed and the call would cause a crash. Commented that out for the moment until I get to that scene in the re-write of chapters.

