Even though the scene is not available (yet) in regular play, I left it in the Sex Gallery for people who made it that far. ;) However, the content filter had changed and the call would cause a crash. Commented that out for the moment until I get to that scene in the re-write of chapters.
Fire of Life: New Day update for 28 January 2023
Bug when Playing the First Madison Sex Scene
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update