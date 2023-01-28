Hello, I am excited about this update because this kind of AI-generated crafting has been simmering in my head for a few years now.

Crafting Overhaul:

You can now build “things” as well as use Essence of Fabrication to specify your own desired thing

You can build specific items using Essence of Fabrication

There is now an entirely new system of crafting based on recursively AI-generated recipes.

To browse the new crafting recipes, click the right tab of a crafting station.

Each item will either be “craftable” or a “raw resource”

The older “free-form” crafting is still available in the left-side tab of each crafting station.

Please note there are a large number of new features/changes in this update, which could be bugged. If you would like a safer build, opt into the "older build" in steam settings.