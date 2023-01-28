 Skip to content

AI Roguelite update for 28 January 2023

Crafting Overhaul

Share · View all patches · Build 10423060

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, I am excited about this update because this kind of AI-generated crafting has been simmering in my head for a few years now.

Crafting Overhaul:

  • You can now build “things” as well as use Essence of Fabrication to specify your own desired thing
  • You can build specific items using Essence of Fabrication
  • There is now an entirely new system of crafting based on recursively AI-generated recipes.
  • To browse the new crafting recipes, click the right tab of a crafting station.
  • Each item will either be “craftable” or a “raw resource”
  • The older “free-form” crafting is still available in the left-side tab of each crafting station.

Please note there are a large number of new features/changes in this update, which could be bugged. If you would like a safer build, opt into the "older build" in steam settings.

