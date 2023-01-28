Hello, I am excited about this update because this kind of AI-generated crafting has been simmering in my head for a few years now.
Crafting Overhaul:
- You can now build “things” as well as use Essence of Fabrication to specify your own desired thing
- You can build specific items using Essence of Fabrication
- There is now an entirely new system of crafting based on recursively AI-generated recipes.
- To browse the new crafting recipes, click the right tab of a crafting station.
- Each item will either be “craftable” or a “raw resource”
- The older “free-form” crafting is still available in the left-side tab of each crafting station.
Please note there are a large number of new features/changes in this update, which could be bugged. If you would like a safer build, opt into the "older build" in steam settings.
Changed files in this update