Star Age: Space Combat update for 28 January 2023

Hotfix 0.3.1 Released

28 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This hotfix addresses an issue with the feedback button not working, and may also address other issues with buttons in menus not working as expected.

As always, if you're seeing bugs, you can use the bug report form in-game, or reach out via email.

