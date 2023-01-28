1.1.3 Patch notes!

Hello everyone! Check out the fixes for patch 1.1.3:
Gameplay Bugs
- Fixed a bug where in some instances in Omlakk's Seat, the game would completely stop at the end of the path.
- Fixed a bug where Superstorm would count as multiple spells instead of multiple attacks.
- Titan's Dream will no longer be able to use Stasis on a character that already has the debuff.
- Tainted Bond's Second upgrade will now correctly no longer apply Lifeblood.
- Fixed a bug where spells that target multiple enemies would also affect King of Vengeance during Retreat.
- Fixed a bug where Shadow Burst and Arcane Deluge could be applied to Invulnerable targets.
Visual and Audio Fixes
- Fixed Lifeblood tooltip description.
- Fixed a bug where using Pyrokinesis without Runes would apply a Burn debuff on all enemies.
- Added the correct "Get Hit" animation for Dragon Avatar and Fire Spitter.
- Fire Spitter's basic attack particle will now correctly come out of the torch.
- Improved collisions on all the Sand Ogre parts for smoother targeting.
- Added a new particle effect for Stasis.
- Fixed Maran's Whispers center of gravity. Particle effects will be correctly following the character.
- Fixed Jinn of Darkness' center of gravity. Particle effects will be correctly following the character.
- Fixed an issue where the sound of closing a panel at the Wish Jinn would trigger twice.
Balance Changes
- Reduced the chance of the Realm Ripper targeting itself by 15%.
Changed files in this update