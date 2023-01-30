 Skip to content

In Nightmare update for 30 January 2023

Updated Version

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix abnormal performance of the game at high frame rate
  2. Optimize the UI performance in part of the Dream Hall
  3. Optimize the interactive experience of some scenes in Chapter 3 and Chapter 5

