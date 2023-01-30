- Fix abnormal performance of the game at high frame rate
- Optimize the UI performance in part of the Dream Hall
- Optimize the interactive experience of some scenes in Chapter 3 and Chapter 5
In Nightmare update for 30 January 2023
Updated Version
Patchnotes via Steam Community
