Fraymakers update for 28 January 2023

Early Access Build Update v0.5.2 - New Completed Animations and More

Share · View all patches · Build 10422712 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Playable Characters

CommanderVideo

  • Grab
  • Grab whiff sound effect added.

Octodad

  • General
  • Hurtboxes tightened on back air, forward strong, stand, walk_out, fall_loop, fall_special (including airdash freefall variants), all shield animations, tech, crash_bounce and crash_get_up.
  • Down Special
  • Grounded grab attack clean sketch added.
  • Forward Strong
  • Updated with completed pixel art.
  • Whoosh sound effect added.
  • Up Tilt
  • Dust effects added.
  • Forward Tilt
  • Dust effects added.

Orcane

  • Side Special / Side Special Air
  • Updated with completed pixel art.

Welltaro

  • Airdash Land
  • Updated with completed pixel art.

Assists

Peppino

Stages

Stratostar

  • Adjusted terrain on the bottom of the stage near the ledges to prevent getting stuck under the stage while recovering as easily.

Changed files in this update

