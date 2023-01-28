Early Access Build Update v0.5.2 - New Completed Animations and More

Playable Characters
CommanderVideo
- Grab
- Grab whiff sound effect added.
Octodad
- General
- Hurtboxes tightened on back air, forward strong, stand, walk_out, fall_loop, fall_special (including airdash freefall variants), all shield animations, tech, crash_bounce and crash_get_up.
- Down Special
- Grounded grab attack clean sketch added.
- Forward Strong
- Updated with completed pixel art.
- Whoosh sound effect added.
- Up Tilt
- Dust effects added.
- Forward Tilt
- Dust effects added.
Orcane
- Side Special / Side Special Air
- Updated with completed pixel art.
Welltaro
- Airdash Land
- Updated with completed pixel art.
Assists
Peppino
- Updated release year to 2023 (get it now on Steam! https://store.steampowered.com/app/2231450/Pizza_Tower/)
Stages
Stratostar
- Adjusted terrain on the bottom of the stage near the ledges to prevent getting stuck under the stage while recovering as easily.
Changed files in this update