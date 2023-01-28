 Skip to content

Cyberscape Alpha Playtest update for 28 January 2023

Cyberscape Alpha 0.3.1

This is a quick update to fix EVE since they would sometimes get stuck...

Fixed EVE's pathing
Fixed Protectorbot

If you encounter other bugs please let me know. Thanks for playing.

