Update 107e1 is now Live on the Experimental Branch!

Howdy folks!
Hope you're all doing well! We've got the first build of the Update 107 cycle for you this week, on the Experimental branch. Check out the devlog above for the details!
Peace,
Anton
TO PLAY THE NEW BUILD FOLLOW THESE STEPS:
- Right click H3 in Steam
- Go to Properties
- Click Betas
- Click The Dropdown
- Select Experimental!
Full Changelog - Update 107 - Experimental 1
Additions:
- Added Box Primitive Set in 4 Materials (Light wood, Heavy wood, Concrete, Metal) and 5 sizes (2x2x2, 4x4x4, 8x4x4, 8x8x4, 8x8x8)
- Added Panel Primitive Set in 4 Materials (Light wood, Heavy wood, Concrete, Metal) and 4 sizes (2x2, 4x4, 8x4, 8x8)
- Added New Shoothouse Barrier Set (Wall, Wall Narrow, WindowNarrow, WindowWide, DoubleDoorway, SingleDoorway)
Changes:
- Tractor Pistool now performs more detailed box casting into the world that ignores the held object, allowing it to properly function with objects that exist on the Environment Layer
Fixes:
- Ammo Panel Type and Class Pagination is now correct, and properly shows and hides next/prev arrows.
- ACTUALLY made the Carl Gustaf main latch now rotate the correct amount (JFC anton…)
- Flaccid Serpent Sosigs now correctly spawn in Sosig Spawner
- Fixed CBJ-MS chamber tagging which was preventing T&H ammo from appearing right
- Removed errant attachment associations with some guns that did not support those attachments, such as the RPK
- Fixed Carl Gustaf Illum shell blowing itself up
- Fixed Options Panel WIP Page options back button not returning to main options page
- Fixed AK-12 Prototype to have more reliable Muzzle Attachment behavior, and to make existing muzzle break turn off
Changed depots in experimental branch