Update 107e1 is now Live on the Experimental Branch!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy folks!

Hope you're all doing well! We've got the first build of the Update 107 cycle for you this week, on the Experimental branch. Check out the devlog above for the details!

Peace,

Anton

TO PLAY THE NEW BUILD FOLLOW THESE STEPS:

Right click H3 in Steam

Go to Properties

Click Betas

Click The Dropdown

Select Experimental!

Additions:

Added Box Primitive Set in 4 Materials (Light wood, Heavy wood, Concrete, Metal) and 5 sizes (2x2x2, 4x4x4, 8x4x4, 8x8x4, 8x8x8)

Added Panel Primitive Set in 4 Materials (Light wood, Heavy wood, Concrete, Metal) and 4 sizes (2x2, 4x4, 8x4, 8x8)

Added New Shoothouse Barrier Set (Wall, Wall Narrow, WindowNarrow, WindowWide, DoubleDoorway, SingleDoorway)

Changes:

Tractor Pistool now performs more detailed box casting into the world that ignores the held object, allowing it to properly function with objects that exist on the Environment Layer

Fixes: