Atrio: The Dark Wild update for 28 January 2023

Jan 27th - Hotfix 1.0.29

Share · View all patches · Build 10422437 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes for 1.0.29

  • Fixed an issue where extremely large factory setups would cause a buffer overflow error
  • Tree chompers now indicate when they are unpowered
  • Pushbacks and Tornatoads now respawn more reliably

