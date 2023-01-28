Jan 27th - Hotfix 1.0.29

Patch notes for 1.0.29
- Fixed an issue where extremely large factory setups would cause a buffer overflow error
- Tree chompers now indicate when they are unpowered
- Pushbacks and Tornatoads now respawn more reliably
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Patch notes for 1.0.29
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update