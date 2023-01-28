 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MineSweeper Tetris update for 28 January 2023

20230128 update

Share · View all patches · Build 10422349 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when drawing the board or helping due to the addition of cheat rule variables: because the paintboard/paintblock passed value parameters instead of reference parameters, the system accidentally allocated too much memory, or the memory leaked when the object was passed, causing the game to Crash when drawing pictures.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2204231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link