Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when drawing the board or helping due to the addition of cheat rule variables: because the paintboard/paintblock passed value parameters instead of reference parameters, the system accidentally allocated too much memory, or the memory leaked when the object was passed, causing the game to Crash when drawing pictures.
MineSweeper Tetris update for 28 January 2023
20230128 update
