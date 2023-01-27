 Skip to content

Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 27 January 2023

2023.1.28update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Implement plot attack during battle
・Add +100 to the clicker button on the magistrate screen
・Messages such as one-point messages when obtaining information
　The initial value is automatically set to "Omit display from next time"
・ Rarely, the ruler repeatedly attacks his own territory and immediately retreats.
Fixed bugs
・Add officers
・Other minor fixes

