・Implement plot attack during battle
・Add +100 to the clicker button on the magistrate screen
・Messages such as one-point messages when obtaining information
The initial value is automatically set to "Omit display from next time"
・ Rarely, the ruler repeatedly attacks his own territory and immediately retreats.
Fixed bugs
・Add officers
・Other minor fixes
Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 27 January 2023
2023.1.28update
