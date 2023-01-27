-Added the ability to upload custom controller models to the steam workshop.
-Removed gyro auto correction and added camera tracking (same functionality).
-Various small bug fixes and tweaks.
3D Controller Overlay update for 27 January 2023
Update notes for v1.10
