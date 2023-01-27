 Skip to content

Isla Sinaloa update for 27 January 2023

Notes for the update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now sit on the benches in the museum and garden.
Added Tic-Tac-NO game in the front of left garden room.
Several bug fixes and fixes for all known crash issues.

