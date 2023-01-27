Ultra Fight Da! Kyanta 2 - Patch 31

A new VS mode "SOLO" has been added. It can be played both locally and online.

SOLO mode is 1vs1 only, and the first player to get 2 rounds wins. There is no transfer of physical strength, but there is a transfer of EX gauge.

In the character select screen and favorite registration screen, the extra information attached to the icon when selecting the "Super" or "Demon" type has been removed.

Fixed a background bug that occurred during online matches.

Other minor bug fixes.

Training Mode

Guard specifications have been changed.

All" and "All - Random" have been added to the guard items.

When "Guard" is set to "ON", the guard is performed from the current dummy state.

When "All" is selected, guarding is performed from both standing and crouching states.

If you have problems starting the game after updating from Patch22, delete the local files in the steamapps folder and reinstall.

If Kyanta 2 does not start in SteamDeck, it was reported that if you install proton GE with protonup qt in desk mode -> Kyanta 2 settings -> properties -> compatibility -> check proton GE, it worked.

Thank you in advance for your help with the above.

There are still some unstable parts, such as the online section, but we will gradually fix them.

We will continue to work hard on bug fixes, feature additions, and other version upgrades and balance adjustments.