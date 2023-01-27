 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

art of rally update for 27 January 2023

Update notes for hotfix v1.4.2b

Share · View all patches · Build 10422145 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a small hotfix to fix a couple of outstanding issues!

  • fixed an error causing a weekly event mismatch
  • updated our input plugin to help alleviate some M1 OSX controller issues

Changed files in this update

art of rally Depot - Windows Depot 550321
  • Loading history…
art of rally Depot - Mac Depot 550322
  • Loading history…
art of rally Depot - Linux Depot 550323
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link