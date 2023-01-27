 Skip to content

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 27 January 2023

Build 0.1989

Share · View all patches · Build 10422132 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:
-Add specific entity types to entity
-prevent secondary grapple until ever had fuel
-round health value to int in stats
-Lithium and titanium icons and cubits corrected
-Early tutorial will not advance while attacking Entity is still alive
-Scavenger bodies won't jump with you to next sector
-Moved credits, and hidden in options menu
-updated trash van and grapple gun models

Changed files in this update

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest Content Depot 1832211
  • Loading history…
