[BUG FIXES]
- Added option to save and exit on the End of Dive screen
- On fast PC's if you ended the dive by time out (not killing all the creatures) the next dive would instantly finish as you start it
- Loading a game you saved via End of Dive screen will keep your multiplier, health kits, and anti-venom.
- Fixed a bug where if you restarted the dive it would not reset your score & gold to what it was at the start of the dive
- Restart dive whilst Kraken was showing did not reset the Kraken icon
- Intro video spelling mistake fix
- Could not use Joystick to Start next dive
- Joystick info messages weren't displaying correctly
- German translation fixes (thanks @clawjelly)
- Upgrade menu items text aligns correctly now for translations
Thanks for reporting these issues. There still a few other bugs we are investigating.
Changed files in this update