Death in the Water 2 update for 27 January 2023

ver 1.0.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[BUG FIXES]

  • Added option to save and exit on the End of Dive screen
  • On fast PC's if you ended the dive by time out (not killing all the creatures) the next dive would instantly finish as you start it
  • Loading a game you saved via End of Dive screen will keep your multiplier, health kits, and anti-venom.
  • Fixed a bug where if you restarted the dive it would not reset your score & gold to what it was at the start of the dive
  • Restart dive whilst Kraken was showing did not reset the Kraken icon
  • Intro video spelling mistake fix
  • Could not use Joystick to Start next dive
  • Joystick info messages weren't displaying correctly
  • German translation fixes (thanks @clawjelly)
  • Upgrade menu items text aligns correctly now for translations

Thanks for reporting these issues. There still a few other bugs we are investigating.

