Beta 9.3 - Complete-ish Edition!

Yoohoo! I’m happy to announce that There Will Be Ink is complete. ish! All of the game’s features are in place, the campaign finished, and it feels more or less, I think, like a complete game. There is still some polishing and tuning I’d like to do, but version 1.0 will pro-0-o-o-bably arrive in March. Having worked on this game solo for quite a long while now, this is exciting to me! Anyhow, let’s get on with what’s new in this update.

At last, the campaign is complete! The end boss and accompanying battle will hopefully be a challenge for anyone who’s reached the end. There is a little surprise afterwards as well. I’ve also added, for all campaigns, a screenshot from the moment of the end of the final battle to the Victory Page (accessed from the HQ page, once a campaign is complete). The new “Walking Talkie” ability, once activated, allows you tell units where to go in Tactical Mode. Commanding a squad leader will result in all units from that squad moving. I’ve always resisted making TWBI an RTS, but this seemed like a fitting way to open up unit command for those who really want to do that. Also it gives squads a little more meaning, which I think is needed. This update also includes several QoL updates based on my tester feedback (thanks, R!). For instance, players are assigned first to Heroes when joining; there is a “show controls” option from the pause menu; I added a sound effect that climbs in scale as your kill streak goes up; water/unit/bullet interaction is a little better; knockback has a little more impact, and so on. There is a full list below. And as usual there is a list of bug fixes as well.

Next I’m working on a release trailer, as the current trailer (and Steam page for that matter) is extremely outdated. Otherwise just more polish and tuning. I’ve also been working on a faction that includes melee units, but I first need to make melee combat fun before that will see the light of day. All right, cheerio!

Changelog

New Features & Content

Final mission and end boss for TWBI campaign, plus some other surprises!

General Unit Ability/Unlock: Walkie Talkies – allows for the commanding of units during Tactical Mode

Moving a squad leader (with the circle icon) moves all squad members

Changes & Enhancements

Added end-of-battle screenshot from last campaign mission (if victorious) to Victory Screen background

Players are deployed first to Heroes when joining

Added “Show Controls” option to pause menu

Significantly improved pathfinding performance

Added sound for kill streak > 10 (pitch increases with each kill)

Colour of text now changes with kill streak > 10

Animation speed now varies with movement speed (eg slower in water, snow, etc)

Units moving in water now leave wakes

Added water ripple effect for bullets hitting water

Reduced kills needed for 3- and 4-star generals

Reworked knockback mechanic and increased knockback amount

Tactical Mode: tooltips no longer appear when hovering over pause menu items

Tactical Mode: Full UI is now hidden with tab/x toggle

Tactical Mode: units on the move (approaching target or deploying) now show line indicating path

Tactical Mode: left gamepad stick now works to move cursor when UI hidden

Adjustments to unit tooltip in Tactical Mode

Adjustments to scale and positioning during pause/Tactical Mode

Updates to Tutorial text

Revised some TWBI campaign text

Added several tips to the randomized main page tips

Reformatted tips and added count and ability to cycle through them

Main menu now requires confirmation to exit game

Changed “Barracks” page name to “HQ”

Added shortcut to go to Victory screen once campaign is complete

Changed hide button on Victory stats to TAB (from ‘v’)

Smoothed out edges of the notepad/battlefield

Added gradient to Victory text to make it so very flashy

Added warning text for when I accidentally leave autoplay on

Bug Fixes