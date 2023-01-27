 Skip to content

Practisim Designer Playtest update for 27 January 2023

Fullscreen Playback, Snap to Grid, Ground Textures & Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10422065 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added Fullscreen video loop playback

  • Snap to Grid (Option in Settings)

  • Concrete ground and wall texture

  • Beach ground texture

  • Bug Fixes

    • Fixed See Saw being picked up as a target by Sight Line
    • Stage markers look dim when cel shade is on
    • Rightshift should mimic left shift during transform
    • Fixed Autocalculate Target Numbers
    • Fixed Autodetermine target counts in WSB

