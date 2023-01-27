-
Added Fullscreen video loop playback
Snap to Grid (Option in Settings)
Concrete ground and wall texture
Beach ground texture
Bug Fixes
- Fixed See Saw being picked up as a target by Sight Line
- Stage markers look dim when cel shade is on
- Rightshift should mimic left shift during transform
- Fixed Autocalculate Target Numbers
- Fixed Autodetermine target counts in WSB
Practisim Designer Playtest update for 27 January 2023
Fullscreen Playback, Snap to Grid, Ground Textures & Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Practisim Designer Playtest Content Depot 1702361
Changed files in this update