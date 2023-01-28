BALLYGON Version 2.2.01 Bugfix Patch

This patch provides fixes and improvements for a better BALLYGON experience.
Camera Rotation Style has been reactivated
Choose between Octagonal (default) and Horizontal camera styles. Octagonal has 8 different zones that multiply the speed of the camera, while Horizontal has 2 zones on the left and right side. I removed this setting for a level playing field, but I brought it back after some adjustments.
Fixes
• Some text in the Game Options menu has been revised.
• Fixed an error where Personal Bests were not visible during standard Game modes.
• Fixed a glitch where pressing Retry on the Pause Menu submitted the current paused time to the Personal Best.
New Song in Grandmaster Mode
• Orbit - Anthony Seeha
Thank you and I hope you continue to enjoy BALLYGON!
-Anthony Seeha
Join the Seeha Circle community on Discord:
https://discord.com/invite/xZdWemZdye
Follow BALLYGON on Twitter:
@ballygon
Changed files in this update