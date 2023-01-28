0.70.0 Update List

Common
- [New] Battle graphics use a new perspective camera, so that the game screen presents a 3D perspective effect.
- [Adjusted] Area damage is now attached to weapon damage.
- [Adjusted] When the area damage is triggered, it will no longer cause another damage to the triggered unit.
- [Adjusted] Enemy projectiles will no longer be dodged.
- [Adjusted] Skeletons and Zombies in map Boneyard are slightly farther away from the player when they refresh.
- [Fixed] Fix the bug that the area damage range is wrong.
Bullet
- [New] New Bullet (Unlocked by default) -Burst bullet:10% chance to deal damage equal to the basic bullet damage to surrounding enemies.
- [New] New Bullet - Recycle bullet: Will drop on the ground when hitting enemies, but can not penetrate enemies.
Card
- [New] Bullet burst (unlocked by default)
- [New] Shock wave
- [New] Heat wave (unlocked by default)
- [New] Fight back
- [New] Crit penetration (unlocked by default)
- [Adjusted] Changed “Corpse explosion” to be unlocked by default.
- [Adjusted] “Panting recovery” is now not unlocked by default, but will not affect unlocked SaveData.
- [Adjusted] “Second Chance” is now not unlocked by default and will not affect unlocked SaveData.
Changed files in this update