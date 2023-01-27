Patch 5.2.1 is online!

Key changes

• New event - Confusion!

Fixes and improvements

• Animations - Improved some animations of Survivors and Killers

• Gameplay - Survivors and Props are now slightly slower

• Gameplay - Fixed that when spamming the button to open Propboxes, the opening is sometimes delayed

• Gameplay - Expanded anti-camping zone

• Gameplay - Fixed that Aisha's and Possum’s clones did not move around the Fantasticville map

• Killers - Stun lasts for 3 seconds, after a Survivor breaks out of Killer’s grip

• Killers - Stun lasts for 1.5 second

• Killers - Stun immunity lasts for 5 seconds

• Mable - Fixed that when using a Slow Grenade, Flare disappears from Mable’s inventory