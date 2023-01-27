 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Propnight update for 27 January 2023

Patch 5.2.1 is online!

Share · View all patches · Build 10421946 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Key changes
• New event - Confusion!

Fixes and improvements
• Animations - Improved some animations of Survivors and Killers
• Gameplay - Survivors and Props are now slightly slower
• Gameplay - Fixed that when spamming the button to open Propboxes, the opening is sometimes delayed
• Gameplay - Expanded anti-camping zone
• Gameplay - Fixed that Aisha's and Possum’s clones did not move around the Fantasticville map
• Killers - Stun lasts for 3 seconds, after a Survivor breaks out of Killer’s grip
• Killers - Stun lasts for 1.5 second
• Killers - Stun immunity lasts for 5 seconds
• Mable - Fixed that when using a Slow Grenade, Flare disappears from Mable’s inventory

Changed files in this update

Propnight Content Depot 1549181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link