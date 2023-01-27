v.0.5.0 Fast Travel and Scotty Blades Cameo!

Hello, all you vampire-hunting fans out there!

This update has something special, internet superstar and real-life monster hunter Scotty Blades, lends his voice for a cameo replacing the dialogue for the NPC "Sam" in the early parts of the game. Big thanks to him for that.

Other changes:

Fast Travel

Fast travel has finally been added to the game. In each of the main areas of the game you will find travel post, when you approach them, they will unlock and turn blue allowing you to fast travel between post.