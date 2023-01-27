Hello Neighbor 2: Patch #4 is live!

**
Hello there!
**
The winds of change have come to Raven Brooks, bringing with it AI upgrades, new features, some improvements & bug fixes.
Before we jump into the patch notes, we want to thank our players and community who have been sharing their feedback - it helps us improve the quality of the in-game experience. More cool stuff ahead.
AI Upgrades
🚫 STOP: private property!
Suspiciously staring at somebody's house? AI now watches out for you even outside the residence and follows you if you approach the boundaries.
🔎Hiding under the table is not that safe anymore.
Well, this hide-and-sick game has become a bit more challenging with AI catching you under the tables. Check out the new animations and choose your hiding spots wisely.
New Features

👁🗨 This peaceful (at first glance) town is definitely not that simple
Some suspicious gnomes with somewhat questionable eyes have appeared all over town. According to rumors, neighbors might use them to spy on each other. Do you suspect that your neighbor has a few skeletons in the closet? You can now use the gnomes and new street cameras to observe the town and find out.
🗑️New items to mess around with
Try to throw garbage cans or bags at your Neighbors and see what happens!
📌Quentin's office got an upgrade
Use the new pinboard in Quentin's office to solve puzzles more effectively and track all the connections between your creepy neighbors.
📚 Your progress is now safe in the DLC!
Check out the new save system in the DLC + polished puzzles.
Full Patch Notes
Hello Neighbor 2 - Version v1.2.1.3 Update
Ai Improvements:
- Wanna sneak into your Neighbors’ properties? The AI now notices you even before you enter their homes
- Choose hiding spots wisely: AI will search under the tables and grab you
New Features:
- Spy on your Neighbors & observe the town by using street cameras and rather questionable gnomes
- Mess around with trash cans and bags
- It’s back! Check out the new tool for your investigation in Quentin’s hub - pinboard 📌
- Your progress in the DLC is safe now with the new save system
Fixed issues & Other improvements:
- Check out the new animations
- Visuals here and there have been polished
- Visual effect when Quentin is hit by Items has been improved
- Portable display flickering when switching from one camera to another issue has been fixed
- Policeman no longer gets stuck in the open door animation
- You can now easily pick up the key on the toy car in the Neighbor’s house 🗝️
- Crashes after resetting your progress should be fixed
- Quentin now holds the items correctly when using the camera monitor and moving to the left or right
- Now you can easily pick up button 5 in the Bakery
- Policeman now washes his uniform after encountering the paint can trap
- Policeman now behaves correctly after loading the last save
- No more crashes in the first cutscene
- Quentin can crawl between tables on the second floor of the Neighbor’s house
- AI no longer has issues with items being outside of the residence
- Neighbor no longer gets stuck with a bear trap in his hands
- Quentin no longer T-poses after the shovel cutscene
- Tapes now spawn correctly
- Quentin no longer gets stuck when climbing the wardrobe in the Taxidermist’s house
- Quentin is no longer blocked by an invisible obstacle in the trophy room
- Bushes near the office no longer fly above the ground
- The window in the upside-down room at the Hideout has been fixed
- Keep your scissors: The Policeman will no longer steal your scissors after catching you
- Placing the camera on the streetlight poles works correctly
- Pictures in the Neighbor’s house have been fixed
- Collision on the office tower has been fixed
- No more crashes after selecting drone display or camera display
DLC:
- Some puzzles have been improved
- All quests are now required in order to complete the School DLC
- Don’t wanna watch all the cutscenes? You can now skip them
- Drone's rope is now visible on the middle graphics preset and below
- No more crashes after selecting drone display or camera display
Feel free to join our [Discord](discord.gg/neighborgames) server! We've recently updated our forums to make submitting feedback easier than ever!
See you in Raven Brooks!
Till next time!
tinyIra, & Eerie Guest


