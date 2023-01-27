Hello Neighbor 2: Patch #4 is live!

**

Hello there!

**

The winds of change have come to Raven Brooks, bringing with it AI upgrades, new features, some improvements & bug fixes.

Before we jump into the patch notes, we want to thank our players and community who have been sharing their feedback - it helps us improve the quality of the in-game experience. More cool stuff ahead.

AI Upgrades

🚫 STOP: private property!

Suspiciously staring at somebody's house? AI now watches out for you even outside the residence and follows you if you approach the boundaries.

🔎Hiding under the table is not that safe anymore.

Well, this hide-and-sick game has become a bit more challenging with AI catching you under the tables. Check out the new animations and choose your hiding spots wisely.

New Features **[/b]

👁‍🗨 This peaceful (at first glance) town is definitely not that simple

Some suspicious gnomes with somewhat questionable eyes have appeared all over town. According to rumors, neighbors might use them to spy on each other. Do you suspect that your neighbor has a few skeletons in the closet? You can now use the gnomes and new street cameras to observe the town and find out.

🗑️New items to mess around with

Try to throw garbage cans or bags at your Neighbors and see what happens!

📌Quentin's office got an upgrade

Use the new pinboard in Quentin's office to solve puzzles more effectively and track all the connections between your creepy neighbors.

📚 Your progress is now safe in the DLC!

Check out the new save system in the DLC + polished puzzles.

[b]Full Patch Notes**

Hello Neighbor 2 - Version v1.2.1.3 Update

Ai Improvements:

Wanna sneak into your Neighbors’ properties? The AI now notices you even before you enter their homes

Choose hiding spots wisely: AI will search under the tables and grab you

New Features:

Spy on your Neighbors & observe the town by using street cameras and rather questionable gnomes

Mess around with trash cans and bags

It’s back! Check out the new tool for your investigation in Quentin’s hub - pinboard 📌

Your progress in the DLC is safe now with the new save system

Fixed issues & Other improvements:

Check out the new animations

Visuals here and there have been polished

Visual effect when Quentin is hit by Items has been improved

Portable display flickering when switching from one camera to another issue has been fixed

Policeman no longer gets stuck in the open door animation

You can now easily pick up the key on the toy car in the Neighbor’s house 🗝️

Crashes after resetting your progress should be fixed

Quentin now holds the items correctly when using the camera monitor and moving to the left or right

Now you can easily pick up button 5 in the Bakery

Policeman now washes his uniform after encountering the paint can trap

Policeman now behaves correctly after loading the last save

No more crashes in the first cutscene

Quentin can crawl between tables on the second floor of the Neighbor’s house

AI no longer has issues with items being outside of the residence

Neighbor no longer gets stuck with a bear trap in his hands

Quentin no longer T-poses after the shovel cutscene

Tapes now spawn correctly

Quentin no longer gets stuck when climbing the wardrobe in the Taxidermist’s house

Quentin is no longer blocked by an invisible obstacle in the trophy room

Bushes near the office no longer fly above the ground

The window in the upside-down room at the Hideout has been fixed

Keep your scissors: The Policeman will no longer steal your scissors after catching you

Placing the camera on the streetlight poles works correctly

Pictures in the Neighbor’s house have been fixed

Collision on the office tower has been fixed

No more crashes after selecting drone display or camera display

DLC:

Some puzzles have been improved

All quests are now required in order to complete the School DLC

Don’t wanna watch all the cutscenes? You can now skip them

Drone's rope is now visible on the middle graphics preset and below

No more crashes after selecting drone display or camera display

Feel free to join our [Discord](discord.gg/neighborgames) server! We've recently updated our forums to make submitting feedback easier than ever!

See you in Raven Brooks!

Till next time!

tinyIra, & Eerie Guest

Follow us on social media:

_

_

Be in the Know at https://www.HelloNeighbor2.com