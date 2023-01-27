 Skip to content

Jeebo & Jerbo vs. Life update for 27 January 2023

A bunch of bug fixes and some minor changes

Bag usage fix and pause screen audio glitch fix
post fight freeze fix
and like other stuff too probably i dont remember what was this one and what was last one lol

