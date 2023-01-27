Quick Fix v1.04 (Jan 27, 2023)

Patch v1.04 is here! This update contains an overhaul to the building placement system, providing accurate placement and no hanging over island edges.

If you experience any bugs please report on the discussions board or my [Discord](discord.gg/2uTq5GXCfy). The demo version of the game has also been updated with all recent fixes.

ADDED:

New cursors for move and remove mode

CHANGED:

Building placement has been overhauled

When removing a building, all resources are refunded

Invalid placement colour is now stronger

Speed buttons are now highlighted based on game speed

Removed stranded villagers until mechanic is fully functional

FIXED:

Trading system now works correctly

Moving the Arborist no longer moves the trees used for chopping

Moving an already placed building no longer consumes resources or shows the UI for resources

Villagers now move to their new house location after moving

Pressing escape now exits construction modes (no more accidents!)

Switching between construction modes no longer breaks functionality

Cases of a moved building no longer stuck with red invalid colour

Homeless villagers now search for housing in the case of removed/destroyed houses

Lore pieces now unlock as you expand onto new islands

Selecting resolution now factors in windowed mode toggle

Thanks.

Matthew, Red Phoenix Studios.