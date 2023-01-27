Quick Fix v1.04 (Jan 27, 2023)

Patch v1.04 is here! This update contains an overhaul to the building placement system, providing accurate placement and no hanging over island edges.
If you experience any bugs please report on the discussions board or my [Discord](discord.gg/2uTq5GXCfy). The demo version of the game has also been updated with all recent fixes.
ADDED:
- New cursors for move and remove mode
CHANGED:
- Building placement has been overhauled
- When removing a building, all resources are refunded
- Invalid placement colour is now stronger
- Speed buttons are now highlighted based on game speed
- Removed stranded villagers until mechanic is fully functional
FIXED:
- Trading system now works correctly
- Moving the Arborist no longer moves the trees used for chopping
- Moving an already placed building no longer consumes resources or shows the UI for resources
- Villagers now move to their new house location after moving
- Pressing escape now exits construction modes (no more accidents!)
- Switching between construction modes no longer breaks functionality
- Cases of a moved building no longer stuck with red invalid colour
- Homeless villagers now search for housing in the case of removed/destroyed houses
- Lore pieces now unlock as you expand onto new islands
- Selecting resolution now factors in windowed mode toggle
Thanks.
Matthew, Red Phoenix Studios.
