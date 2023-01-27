Minor bugfix

Hi!
This update fixes errors with the android Dimas after fishing or diving.
It was reported by 馮ormers. Thanks!
Sincerely,
BoneCollectors.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hi!
This update fixes errors with the android Dimas after fishing or diving.
It was reported by 馮ormers. Thanks!
Sincerely,
BoneCollectors.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update