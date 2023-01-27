 Skip to content

Beneath the Mountain Playtest update for 27 January 2023

Version 1.2.6E

New Geo Talents:

  • Forgefire Enchantment
  • Stonemender's Geode
  • Auric Extraction

New Tech:

  • Manacrystal Band

Mana

  • Mana and mana costs have been added to dwarfs and greenskin casters

