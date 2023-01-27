 Skip to content

Luck be a Landlord update for 27 January 2023

v1.0.24

Share · View all patches · Build 10421488 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to optimize the game engine.

Changes

  • Improved game speed while having large amounts of items offscreen
  • Improved game speed when opening the inventory with large amounts of symbols and items
  • Improved game speed when adding large amounts of symbols or items during a spin
  • Improved game speed while spinning with very large quantities of symbols
  • Improved game speed during spins where Telescope, Protractor, Clear Sky, or Clear Sky Essence was active

