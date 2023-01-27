The game has been patched to optimize the game engine.
Changes
- Improved game speed while having large amounts of items offscreen
- Improved game speed when opening the inventory with large amounts of symbols and items
- Improved game speed when adding large amounts of symbols or items during a spin
- Improved game speed while spinning with very large quantities of symbols
- Improved game speed during spins where Telescope, Protractor, Clear Sky, or Clear Sky Essence was active
Changed files in this update