Launch week is ending | Patch 0.35 and hotfixes summary

Dear Pioneers,

Once again, all Supercube crew would like to thank you for the incredible support we received during this Early Access launch week.

Many of you have reported bugs, shared your feedback and save files with the team. This has helped us a lot in solving most of the annoying issues encountered in the game. We still have a lot of polishing to do, but we can now start thinking about the future.

Expect regular updates from us. We will push weekly fixes and small features (+ many surprises) before we release the first major update of Q1.

This one focuses on replayability, thanks to new settings, modes and a game+ system. Stay tuned for more information.

Before enjoying the new build, check out the latest patch notes (v0.35) and a summary of all the hotifxes already released.

Thank you Pioneers. See you on Io!

Patch notes v0.35

Additions

Reworked machine installation shaders. The visual effect now has a clear and clean look

Reworked machine installation hitbox. It is now easier to click on the desired slot

Bug fixes

Fixed a critical bug on station modules that could cause some crashes and performance issues

Fixed a few bugs that prevented old saves from loading

Fixed starting loots that were reset when the game loaded

Released hotfixes

Additions

Added auto-save feature

Added a confirmation box before quitting a mission or leaving the game.

Added character model in closed life pods

Added tooltip on mining action

Added the ability to jump to/from the drilling station

Added a save name to the continue/load menu

Added a patch notes message in the main menu

Added new personal item events

Added a teaser event for the next character

Updated game credits

Bug prevention

Implemented a safety feature that prevent a character from deviating his curve when climbing

Maggie can no longer shut down while the roof is opening which was an major source of bugs

Added some restrictions on climbing actions to prevent major bugs

Added a safety feature to prevent some loading errors

Reworked pathfinding to prevent a lot of navigation bugs

Bug fixes

Fixed a sound bug that occured when your pioneers were eating (Nom Nom Nom loop)

Fixed alarms that were not connected to the air management system

Fixed a visual bug that displayed machines upgrades that have not been installed

Fixed a bug that prevented some UI to be closed after loading a game

Fixed the medical pod. A character can no longer exit the pod before being healed.

Fixed the healing action that often blocked a character after healing.

Fixed the Continue button in the main menu that was clickable even if you had no save.

Fixed a conflict between the TAB and Y keys in the key mapping menu.

Fixed SFX and UI alerts not stopping after a seism ends.

Fixed a bug in the save system that caused problems with the main station airlock.

Fixed a bug that changed the location status of a character

Fixed a collision bug on ore resources

Fixed a collision bug between the character's ragdolls and the station surface

Fixed a major bug that could cause a character to get stuck in a wall

Fixed saves not working when the time zone is different from the user's

Fixed a bug on saves that would erase the last autosave instead of the last save

Fixed saving when a character climbs

Fixed the medikit item. Using a medikit should no longer freeze a character

Fixed a conflict between the "toggle roof" and "speed" keys

Fixed various tooltips, visual bugs and localizations

Fixed Discord link

Fixed a major bug that could cause characters to freeze when using different machines such as treadmills

Fixed personal items that did not always apply the bonus correctly

Fixed interaction with satellites

Fixed a bug on mining actions that sometimes prevented the character from interacting with the ore

Fixed a discussion that sometimes caused an animation loop

Fixed saving when a character is exhausted

Fixed notifications that displayed more than one confirmation button

Fixed in-game roadmap not always displaying correctly

Fixed the tooltip for sulphur chimneys

Fixed station inventory tooltip

Fixed the timer in the communication machine

Fixed various small save/load bugs

Fixed a conflict between the main menu panels

Fixed some other missing or wrong locations

Fixed "lie down in the medipod" action

Fixed a bug that allowed to heal a character outside the medipod

Fixed a bug that prevented fracture healing

Fixed various bugs on oxygen sharing action

Fixed a bug that prevented mining large ore veins

Fixed automatic wake-up feature

Balancing