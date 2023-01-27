Launch week is ending | Patch 0.35 and hotfixes summary

Dear Pioneers,
Once again, all Supercube crew would like to thank you for the incredible support we received during this Early Access launch week.
Many of you have reported bugs, shared your feedback and save files with the team. This has helped us a lot in solving most of the annoying issues encountered in the game. We still have a lot of polishing to do, but we can now start thinking about the future.
Expect regular updates from us. We will push weekly fixes and small features (+ many surprises) before we release the first major update of Q1.
This one focuses on replayability, thanks to new settings, modes and a game+ system. Stay tuned for more information.
Before enjoying the new build, check out the latest patch notes (v0.35) and a summary of all the hotifxes already released.
Thank you Pioneers. See you on Io!
Patch notes v0.35
Additions
- Reworked machine installation shaders. The visual effect now has a clear and clean look
- Reworked machine installation hitbox. It is now easier to click on the desired slot
Bug fixes
- Fixed a critical bug on station modules that could cause some crashes and performance issues
- Fixed a few bugs that prevented old saves from loading
- Fixed starting loots that were reset when the game loaded
Released hotfixes
Additions
- Added auto-save feature
- Added a confirmation box before quitting a mission or leaving the game.
- Added character model in closed life pods
- Added tooltip on mining action
- Added the ability to jump to/from the drilling station
- Added a save name to the continue/load menu
- Added a patch notes message in the main menu
- Added new personal item events
- Added a teaser event for the next character
- Updated game credits
Bug prevention
- Implemented a safety feature that prevent a character from deviating his curve when climbing
- Maggie can no longer shut down while the roof is opening which was an major source of bugs
- Added some restrictions on climbing actions to prevent major bugs
- Added a safety feature to prevent some loading errors
- Reworked pathfinding to prevent a lot of navigation bugs
Bug fixes
- Fixed a sound bug that occured when your pioneers were eating (Nom Nom Nom loop)
- Fixed alarms that were not connected to the air management system
- Fixed a visual bug that displayed machines upgrades that have not been installed
- Fixed a bug that prevented some UI to be closed after loading a game
- Fixed the medical pod. A character can no longer exit the pod before being healed.
- Fixed the healing action that often blocked a character after healing.
- Fixed the Continue button in the main menu that was clickable even if you had no save.
- Fixed a conflict between the TAB and Y keys in the key mapping menu.
- Fixed SFX and UI alerts not stopping after a seism ends.
- Fixed a bug in the save system that caused problems with the main station airlock.
- Fixed a bug that changed the location status of a character
- Fixed a collision bug on ore resources
- Fixed a collision bug between the character's ragdolls and the station surface
- Fixed a major bug that could cause a character to get stuck in a wall
- Fixed saves not working when the time zone is different from the user's
- Fixed a bug on saves that would erase the last autosave instead of the last save
- Fixed saving when a character climbs
- Fixed the medikit item. Using a medikit should no longer freeze a character
- Fixed a conflict between the "toggle roof" and "speed" keys
- Fixed various tooltips, visual bugs and localizations
- Fixed Discord link
- Fixed a major bug that could cause characters to freeze when using different machines such as treadmills
- Fixed personal items that did not always apply the bonus correctly
- Fixed interaction with satellites
- Fixed a bug on mining actions that sometimes prevented the character from interacting with the ore
- Fixed a discussion that sometimes caused an animation loop
- Fixed saving when a character is exhausted
- Fixed notifications that displayed more than one confirmation button
- Fixed in-game roadmap not always displaying correctly
- Fixed the tooltip for sulphur chimneys
- Fixed station inventory tooltip
- Fixed the timer in the communication machine
- Fixed various small save/load bugs
- Fixed a conflict between the main menu panels
- Fixed some other missing or wrong locations
- Fixed "lie down in the medipod" action
- Fixed a bug that allowed to heal a character outside the medipod
- Fixed a bug that prevented fracture healing
- Fixed various bugs on oxygen sharing action
- Fixed a bug that prevented mining large ore veins
- Fixed automatic wake-up feature
Balancing
- Reduced the heat emitted by sulphur wells when they are active
- Balanced some game design values to offer more challenge
Changed files in this update