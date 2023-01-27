 Skip to content

Exipelago update for 27 January 2023

v00.01.36

Features:

  • Villager Window: New Button to Center View on Villager
  • Villager Window: New Button to lock the camera to a Villager (follow mode)

Bugfixes:

  • Camera Lock on Villagers will now end, when u change z-level
  • Centering the View on a Villager will no set the correct z-level as well
  • Villager Window will now show when Villager can't find a dormitory
  • Global Inventory will only display items actually being able be stockpiled
  • Finally found the reason for a crash related to textboxes
  • added more situations where the game would create a crash.sav savefile when game crashes
  • Harvesting/Cutting and others will now allow for more possible location to be executed

Additional Information: https://exipelago.com/threads/v00-01-36.25/

