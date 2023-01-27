Features:
- Villager Window: New Button to Center View on Villager
- Villager Window: New Button to lock the camera to a Villager (follow mode)
Bugfixes:
- Camera Lock on Villagers will now end, when u change z-level
- Centering the View on a Villager will no set the correct z-level as well
- Villager Window will now show when Villager can't find a dormitory
- Global Inventory will only display items actually being able be stockpiled
- Finally found the reason for a crash related to textboxes
- added more situations where the game would create a crash.sav savefile when game crashes
- Harvesting/Cutting and others will now allow for more possible location to be executed
Additional Information: https://exipelago.com/threads/v00-01-36.25/
Changed files in this update