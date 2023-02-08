Update: RealFlight Evolution v10.00.037

We are pleased to announce that RealFlight version 10.00.037 is now available as a free release for all Evolution users! It includes fixes for a couple crash bugs and improvements for various areas of the software.

Release Notes:

User Interface Improvements/Fixes

Selecting an orphaned aircraft variant that refers to a missing base model no longer causes a crash

Fixed some navigation between new and existing Challenge system menus

Improved navigation across Training system menus, expanded access to the new UI

Exiting a multiplayer session does not pause physics (previously solved by opening and closing the menu)

Selection dialog and filter performance is improved

Other Improvements/Fixes

Swap pages models with empty NUP value strings do not cause a crash

Very thin geometry is better supported for newly imported 3D models (.FBX) Existing models are unaffected by this change

Scenario Quick Select dialog's Color Schemes selection option causes the chosen scheme to be loaded

RealFlight no longer emits ultralight.log in the installation directory

Airports

Updated Future Obstacle Grid Wall object

Removed unused Grass Patch and Walkway Grass Patch objects

How to Get It

Steam will detect the new version and automatically update RealFlight when it thinks your computer is not very busy. You can trigger the update manually if desired by completely restarting Steam. Right-click the Steam icon in your system tray and select Exit. Once everything closes, run Steam again, and the update should complete.