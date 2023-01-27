-
Added: New Race Map "SAKUZA"
-
Fixed: Progress blocking issue in Rock Lobster
-
Fixed: Holographic shader (Air Fresheners) not rendering correctly on Quest devices
Space Docker VR update for 27 January 2023
New Race-Track! (1.20.6)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Space Docker VR Content Depot 1728831
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update