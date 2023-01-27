 Skip to content

Space Docker VR update for 27 January 2023

New Race-Track! (1.20.6)

Build 10421381

  • Added: New Race Map "SAKUZA"

  • Fixed: Progress blocking issue in Rock Lobster

  • Fixed: Holographic shader (Air Fresheners) not rendering correctly on Quest devices

