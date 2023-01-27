Golfie 1.0.8 Patch Notes

What's New:
- Added new Lobby type: Password - it's a public lobby, but it's protected by a password (handy for streamers)
- Fixed an issue where it was possible to leave the hole after entering it and triggering the level completion, potentially leading to post-win deaths, etc @Ryptyde#2643
- The Lobby browser popup now actually uses localized text (for most elements - the rest is pending translation)
- Fixed an issue where the Parfect achievement could be triggered even if over par
- Fixed an issue where entering the shop the same frame as shooting would close the shop again almost immediately @AnarQ (They/Them)#5887
- Fixed an issue where the wins counter displayed "1 Wins" even if the player hasn't won a normal run yet.
- Fixed an issue where getting Firewall or Healthy as perks before starting the first level could lead to incorrect starting health
- Fixed an issue where sometimes it was possible to place objects on top of other players (wall, jump pad, etc.)
- Fixed an issue where a lobby could stay active even after the host has left it (even allowing the host to join their own lobby, leading to all kinds of troubles)
Changed files in this update