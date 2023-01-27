Grenade launcher + graphic improvements

Hi!

We finally have grenades available as loot and at the main shop terminals. There are several types of grenades that will trigger different vulnerabilities of the animals and robots:

Explosive grenade;

Gas grenade;

Flash grenade;

Incendiary grenade;

Freezing grenade;

You need to equip the grenade launcher to be able to use them.

We also have some new battle animations and sounds.

We have new art for aquatic creature NPCs!

We now have animated terminals as suggested by Bea Hörmanseder!

I improved quite a lot of the graphic interface scripts to start preparing the game for release on consoles.

I just fixed some bugs. Thanks to TioLu for reporting them to me.

That's it! We are finally close to the end of the game development! Thank you very much to everyone that is following us since the beginning of the Early Access in Nov 2020!

Jurassic greetings,

BoneCollectors.