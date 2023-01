Hi Builders!

Today we're happy to release a new version of the game, 1.4 with some new items and vehicles, such as the excavator:

This update also fixes a lot of bugs and improve the way you can place blocks.

The full game, Technicity is currently part of the Steam Builders Fest with a 40% discount, this is the biggest discount since launch, so it's a great opportunity to try our game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/781180/Technicity/