Bugfixes, Optimization & Balance Update: January 27th, 2023

January 27th 2023 Update

Another quick patch for you all, with some much-needed fixes and balance updates!

Bugfixes



Fixed a bug that was causing some players to be killable during potion use

Fixed a bug that caused Bugbear ammo to get eternally stuck at the ends of paths when they were concluding at another path's end

Fixed a bug preventing players from being able to unlock the achievements for defeating the first two bosses

Fixed a bug unlocking the "It Takes A Village" achievement incorrectly

The codex can now be scrolled through using W and S and up and down arrow keys

Bugbear ammo now randomizes which path it follows

Optimization

Particle effects for dragonfire, frost breath and hag particles have been converted from CPU to GPU type particles, which should reduce lag in late game with lots of these towers

Fixed a bug where towers weren't removing enemy units from their list of possible targets when that enemy died, causing them to accumulate massive lists of potential targets they were combing through, which should address lag spikes happening when towers looked for new targets

Balance Tweaks

Mountain tiles now give towers built there a free +1 boost to range - yes, even fully maxed towers, making a +3 range boost possible with the use of mountain tiles

Swamp tiles now give Hag towers a free +1 boost to damage - again, with a possibility of getting up to +3

Known Bugs and Future Fixes

We're still investigating a case of an update resulting in lost progress - this shouldn't be happening so if something similar happens to you, please let us know in the Bug Reports forum

The ability to save midway through a run is still something we're looking into, and figuring out how it could be implemented

The battle to optimize the game is an ongoing one! Expect further optimizations with each coming update.

Hopefully these tweaks help make the late game run more smoothly and give you some more reasons to use the various land tiles, as well as more interesting possible strategies around ways to build your defenses. As always, if you encounter any bugs we'd be very grateful if you let us know in the Bug Report forum, and if you have suggestions or requests for features or tweaks, feedback is always welcome!