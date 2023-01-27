Fantasy DLC for WooLoop is Out Now!

Fantasy Gallery DLC
This Fantasy themed Gallery unlocks 21 additional levels for WooLoop! All images depict the fantastical, the mystical and the magical!
Dragons, Elves, Magic and much more!
Available for the price of $0.99, £0.89, (or your regional equivalent).
store.steampowered.com/app/2213370
WooLoop V1.2.4 Patch Notes
New Features
- Added New Fonts! - For those who have been having trouble reading the WooLoop font, this new setting allows you to switch between two new fonts, (open dyslexic and Vaga).
- Added new "Disable Cursor Smoothing" setting (default off) - When enabled, the virtual cursor is disabled and the rope will stick to the position of your operating system mouse cursor.
- Added content for the new Fantasy Gallery!
- Added support for Polish and Czech - A huge thank you to our Community Discord for translating the game into additional languages!
Bug Fixes and Misc
- Fixed a bug where the in-game completion percentage would round up when it should round down.
- Fixed a bug where people could easily access the Fantasy DLC for free.
- Fixed a bug where shadows weren't rendering properly.
- Re-organized the Accessibility Settings tab to have subheadings. Hopefully, this change makes the page much easier to read.
Changed files in this update