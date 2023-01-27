Fantasy DLC for WooLoop is Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 10420994 · Last edited 27 January 2023 – 21:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Fantasy Gallery DLC

This Fantasy themed Gallery unlocks 21 additional levels for WooLoop! All images depict the fantastical, the mystical and the magical!

Dragons, Elves, Magic and much more!

Available for the price of $0.99, £0.89, (or your regional equivalent).

store.steampowered.com/app/2213370

WooLoop V1.2.4 Patch Notes

New Features

Added New Fonts! - For those who have been having trouble reading the WooLoop font, this new setting allows you to switch between two new fonts, (open dyslexic and Vaga).

- For those who have been having trouble reading the WooLoop font, this new setting allows you to switch between two new fonts, (open dyslexic and Vaga). Added new "Disable Cursor Smoothing" setting (default off) - When enabled, the virtual cursor is disabled and the rope will stick to the position of your operating system mouse cursor.

setting (default off) - When enabled, the virtual cursor is disabled and the rope will stick to the position of your operating system mouse cursor. Added content for the new Fantasy Gallery!

Added support for Polish and Czech - A huge thank you to our Community Discord for translating the game into additional languages!

Bug Fixes and Misc