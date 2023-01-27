Update v1.0.3.0 Keybinding

Added keybinding function.
Tactical scanner key is set to Tab by default.
Inventory key is set to "I" by default.
Fixed translation issues in some languages.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Added keybinding function.
Tactical scanner key is set to Tab by default.
Inventory key is set to "I" by default.
Fixed translation issues in some languages.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update