Ensora update for 27 January 2023

Update v1.0.3.0 Keybinding

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added keybinding function.

Tactical scanner key is set to Tab by default.
Inventory key is set to "I" by default.

Fixed translation issues in some languages.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2112211
  • Loading history…
