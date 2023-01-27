Patch #11 — V1033 Community Test

Patch #11 is now live on the Community Test branch!
❓ How to join the Community Test beta branch
- Right-click GROUND BRANCH in your Steam Library and select Properties…
- Click BETAS on the left-hand list menu
- Select 'communitytest - Community testing branch' from the drop-down menu
Steam will begin downloading the files for the new testing branch.>
🐞 Where to report bugs
You can report bugs and issues using any of these methods:
- The in-game Bugs & Issues screen (press [Esc] once in-game and look along the top menu)
- The Steam forums: steamcommunity.com/app/16900/discussions/
- The #bug-reports channel on the official GROUND BRANCH™ Discord
Your reports help us locate and fix issues faster, so keep them coming!
Patch notes
- Added night-time reflection capture scaling to Depot and Docks
- Turned off weather occlusion in master materials for possible performance boost
- Fixed shotgun reload using incorrect bone when inserting a second shell
- Fixed Eye Bias slider so it shows up as 0% to 100% again instead of 0 to 1%
- Fixed destroyed doors interfering with firearm collision
- Fixed Headset headband area clipping through Ball Cap (Reverse)
- Added player.Teleport() lua function, and fixed up some inventory.XXX calls
- Updated ACOG 6x48 optic with new model, and lowered scope shadow value on ACOGs
- Updated ATACR 1–8x scope: added proper reticle textures and fixed adjustment ring rotation
- Re-exported HK416D CQB to try to get rid of crash
- Added option to disable immunity on spawn protection volumes
- General material optimizations and deleted very old meshes/textures no longer used since Depot remake
- Fixed up some bad mesh call distances and set light culling distance on tunnel lights in Power Station
- Lots of behind-the-scenes stuff for upcoming Hostage Rescue game mode (PvP)
- Added logic to prevent sneaky people manually adding stuff to kit that should not show up in Customize Operator screen
- Fixed AI seeing and shooting through Ural 375 flatbed and canvas cover
- Cleaned up some missing geo on a floor/ceiling mesh in Small Town
- Fixed various mesh culling distance issues in Depot
- Added door handles to Power Station doors
- Lots of AI fixes, including making bots less idle in Deathmatch
- Stopped AI being so polite with doors while attacking; now will just go through them
- AI that have switched to a sidearm due to their primary being empty will now switch back if they haven't seen their current enemy in a bit
- AI should do the enemy-line-of-sight shuffle a bit less
- Navigation improvements to Arena and Arena 2
- Fixed roughness not being hooked up properly in a master material
- Slightly lowered IR illuminator brightness in both modes
That's it! Keep the reports/feedback coming and have a bangin' weekend, everyone.
Changed depots in devtest branch