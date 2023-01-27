Patch #11 — V1033 Community Test

Share · View all patches · Build 10420807 · Last edited 27 January 2023 – 19:39:02 UTC by Wendy

Patch #11 is now live on the Community Test branch!

❓ How to join the Community Test beta branch

Right-click GROUND BRANCH in your Steam Library and select Properties…

in your Steam Library and select Click BETAS on the left-hand list menu

on the left-hand list menu Select 'communitytest - Community testing branch' from the drop-down menu

Steam will begin downloading the files for the new testing branch.>

🐞 Where to report bugs

You can report bugs and issues using any of these methods:

The in-game Bugs & Issues screen (press [Esc] once in-game and look along the top menu)

screen (press [Esc] once in-game and look along the top menu) The Steam forums: steamcommunity.com/app/16900/discussions/

The #bug-reports channel on the official GROUND BRANCH™ Discord

Your reports help us locate and fix issues faster, so keep them coming!

Patch notes

Added night-time reflection capture scaling to Depot and Docks

and Turned off weather occlusion in master materials for possible performance boost

Fixed shotgun reload using incorrect bone when inserting a second shell

Fixed Eye Bias slider so it shows up as 0% to 100% again instead of 0 to 1%

slider so it shows up as 0% to 100% again instead of 0 to 1% Fixed destroyed doors interfering with firearm collision

Fixed Headset headband area clipping through Ball Cap (Reverse)

headband area clipping through Added player.Teleport() lua function, and fixed up some inventory.XXX calls

Updated ACOG 6x48 optic with new model, and lowered scope shadow value on ACOGs

optic with new model, and lowered scope shadow value on ACOGs Updated ATACR 1–8x scope: added proper reticle textures and fixed adjustment ring rotation

scope: added proper reticle textures and fixed adjustment ring rotation Re-exported HK416D CQB to try to get rid of crash

to try to get rid of crash Added option to disable immunity on spawn protection volumes

General material optimizations and deleted very old meshes/textures no longer used since Depot remake

Fixed up some bad mesh call distances and set light culling distance on tunnel lights in Power Station

Lots of behind-the-scenes stuff for upcoming Hostage Rescue game mode (PvP)

game mode (PvP) Added logic to prevent sneaky people manually adding stuff to kit that should not show up in Customize Operator screen

Fixed AI seeing and shooting through Ural 375 flatbed and canvas cover

Cleaned up some missing geo on a floor/ceiling mesh in Small Town

Fixed various mesh culling distance issues in Depot

Added door handles to Power Station doors

Lots of AI fixes, including making bots less idle in Deathmatch

Stopped AI being so polite with doors while attacking; now will just go through them

AI that have switched to a sidearm due to their primary being empty will now switch back if they haven't seen their current enemy in a bit

AI should do the enemy-line-of-sight shuffle a bit less

Navigation improvements to Arena and Arena 2

and Fixed roughness not being hooked up properly in a master material

Slightly lowered IR illuminator brightness in both modes

That's it! Keep the reports/feedback coming and have a bangin' weekend, everyone.