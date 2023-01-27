 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GROUND BRANCH update for 27 January 2023

Patch #11 — V1033 Community Test

Share · View all patches · Build 10420807 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Patch #11 is now live on the Community Test branch!

How to join the Community Test beta branch
  • Right-click GROUND BRANCH in your Steam Library and select Properties…
  • Click BETAS on the left-hand list menu
  • Select 'communitytest - Community testing branch' from the drop-down menu

Steam will begin downloading the files for the new testing branch.>

🐞 Where to report bugs

You can report bugs and issues using any of these methods:

Your reports help us locate and fix issues faster, so keep them coming!

Patch notes

  • Added night-time reflection capture scaling to Depot and Docks
  • Turned off weather occlusion in master materials for possible performance boost
  • Fixed shotgun reload using incorrect bone when inserting a second shell
  • Fixed Eye Bias slider so it shows up as 0% to 100% again instead of 0 to 1%
  • Fixed destroyed doors interfering with firearm collision
  • Fixed Headset headband area clipping through Ball Cap (Reverse)
  • Added player.Teleport() lua function, and fixed up some inventory.XXX calls
  • Updated ACOG 6x48 optic with new model, and lowered scope shadow value on ACOGs
  • Updated ATACR 1–8x scope: added proper reticle textures and fixed adjustment ring rotation
  • Re-exported HK416D CQB to try to get rid of crash
  • Added option to disable immunity on spawn protection volumes
  • General material optimizations and deleted very old meshes/textures no longer used since Depot remake
  • Fixed up some bad mesh call distances and set light culling distance on tunnel lights in Power Station
  • Lots of behind-the-scenes stuff for upcoming Hostage Rescue game mode (PvP)
  • Added logic to prevent sneaky people manually adding stuff to kit that should not show up in Customize Operator screen
  • Fixed AI seeing and shooting through Ural 375 flatbed and canvas cover
  • Cleaned up some missing geo on a floor/ceiling mesh in Small Town
  • Fixed various mesh culling distance issues in Depot
  • Added door handles to Power Station doors
  • Lots of AI fixes, including making bots less idle in Deathmatch
  • Stopped AI being so polite with doors while attacking; now will just go through them
  • AI that have switched to a sidearm due to their primary being empty will now switch back if they haven't seen their current enemy in a bit
  • AI should do the enemy-line-of-sight shuffle a bit less
  • Navigation improvements to Arena and Arena 2
  • Fixed roughness not being hooked up properly in a master material
  • Slightly lowered IR illuminator brightness in both modes

That's it! Keep the reports/feedback coming and have a bangin' weekend, everyone.

Changed depots in devtest branch

View more data in app history for build 10420807
Ground Branch Preview Depot Depot 16901
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link