Equipment Test

Equipment Update Play Testers – Please Keep in Mind

• This a test build and many newer features are not present in this version. If you notice something that appears to be inadequate but is not mentioned within this list, please raise your concern within this channel to ensure I did not miss something.

• The focus of this is to test the functionality of the equipment and how effective it is to find evidence. For example… Does the equipment work as you believe it should. How quickly can you find ghosts.

• All the equipment is available in your truck and at the office. The purchasing of equipment on the slime website is not implemented for this test version.

• This build was started on a much earlier version (0.2.017) of the game so many Quality-of-Life improvements are not present in this version.

• All ghosts just give one audio line. This decision was made to reduce the amount of coding I had to do to get a test file as quickly as possible.

• I bypassed the “Idle decision” for the ghosts on Evergreen. So, their activity will be more aggressive than normal. I think this will help evaluate interactions with the new equipment quicker. The other ghosts at the other locations will act as they did in build 0.2.017.

• A few of the ghosts at the Church on Spruce St. location are missing from the test build. There are no ghosts in the crypts. This is due to the build being built from version 0.2.017.

• The Jefferson St. Location is not available for this test build. It was not available in 0.2.017